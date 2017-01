Kyle Knudson is here to tell us about receiving a full scholarship to Berklee College of music. It covers tuition, room and board, laptop and other materials. He and his band DBMK perform for us.

Berklee is one of the most prestigious music schools in America; alumni include Aimee Mann, Steve Vai, Susan Tedeschi and members of Imagine Dragons. Current faculty include Paula Cole, Livingston Taylor and Melissa Ferrick.