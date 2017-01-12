Busch Gardens announces entertainment lineup for 2017 Food and Wine Festival

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Busch Gardens has announced the entertainment lineup for its popular Food and Wine Festival.
This year’s Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival runs on Saturdays and Sundays, March 4 through April 30.
Cuisine available at this years’ festival included duck tacos, lobster ravioli, bacon mac & cheese, brown sugar rubbed pork belly, banana foster panna cotta, gator bites, and cabernet-filled chocolates – as well as wines, craft brews and cocktails. Food and beverages are not included with park admission and are available for an extra fee. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages.
Here are the artists kicking off this year’s festival. The headlining acts will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Gwazi Field.
- Saturday, March 4: Daughtry
- Sunday, March 5: Andy Grammer
- Saturday, March 11: Goo Goo Dolls
- Sunday, March 12: Kool & The Gang
- Saturday, March 18: Young the Giant
- Sunday, March 19: Jason Isbell & John Hiatt Trio
- Saturday, March 25: NBC’s The Voice finalists Craig Wayne Boyd & Adam Wakefield
- Sunday, March 26: El Gran Combo
- Saturday, April 1: DNCE
- Sunday, April 2: Walk Off The Earth
- Saturday, April 8: Coming Soon!
- Sunday, April 9: Daya and Matt Nathanson
- Saturday, April 15: Coming Soon!
- Sunday, April 16: Newsboys
- Saturday, April 22: Gilberto Santa Rosa
- Sunday, April 23: Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Saturday, April 29: Coming Soon!
- Sunday, April 30: Coming Soon!
Learn more about the Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival here.
