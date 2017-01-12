Busch Gardens announces entertainment lineup for 2017 Food and Wine Festival

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Busch Gardens has announced the entertainment lineup for its popular Food and Wine Festival.

This year’s Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival runs on Saturdays and Sundays, March 4 through April 30.

Cuisine available at this years’ festival included duck tacos, lobster ravioli, bacon mac & cheese, brown sugar rubbed pork belly, banana foster panna cotta, gator bites, and cabernet-filled chocolates – as well as wines, craft brews and cocktails. Food and beverages are not included with park admission and are available for an extra fee. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages.

Here are the artists kicking off this year’s festival. The headlining acts will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Gwazi Field.

Saturday, March 4: Daughtry

Sunday, March 5: Andy Grammer

Saturday, March 11: Goo Goo Dolls

Goo Goo Dolls Sunday, March 12: Kool & The Gang

Kool & The Gang Saturday, March 18: Young the Giant

Young the Giant Sunday, March 19: Jason Isbell & John Hiatt Trio

Jason Isbell & John Hiatt Trio Saturday, March 25: NBC’s The Voice finalists Craig Wayne Boyd & Adam Wakefield

NBC’s The Voice finalists Craig Wayne Boyd & Adam Wakefield Sunday, March 26: El Gran Combo

El Gran Combo Saturday, April 1: DNCE

DNCE Sunday, April 2: Walk Off The Earth

Walk Off The Earth Saturday, April 8: Coming Soon!

Coming Soon! Sunday, April 9: Daya and Matt Nathanson

Daya and Matt Nathanson Saturday, April 15: Coming Soon!

Coming Soon! Sunday, April 16: Newsboys

Newsboys Saturday, April 22: Gilberto Santa Rosa

Gilberto Santa Rosa Sunday, April 23: Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lynyrd Skynyrd Saturday, April 29: Coming Soon!

Coming Soon! Sunday, April 30: Coming Soon!

Learn more about the Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival here.