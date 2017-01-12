2017 Florida State Fair: What to Know Before You Go

TAMPA, Fla. — The 113th Florida State Fair is scheduled for February 9 through 20 at the Florida State Fairgrounds, located at I-4 and US Hwy 301 in Tampa. This year’s theme, “Picture Yourself at the Fair,” emphasizes all of the unforgettable moments waiting to be captured on camera.

One of the new featured attractions promises to make patrons of all ages as happy as kids in a candy store as they learn about the history of confections. The Sweets exhibit, along with rides, shows, concerts, shopping, food and amazing animals and livestock, as well as Mildred W. and Doyle E. Carlton Jr. Cracker Country and other exciting entertainment, promise non-stop fun – all at an excellent value and always with free parking

New at the Florida State Fair in 2017 is Sweets: A Tasty Journey, an interactive exhibit that utilizes a blend of traditional and modern educational techniques to explore candy’s history and role in popular culture. There also is a giant Candy Land game perfect for fun photo ops, a “beanboozled” taste test challenge (grass flavored jelly beans anyone?) and candy-inspired art, including amazing replicas of famous paintings like the Mona Lisa, created with jellybeans.

Visitors also learn about the ingredients used to make their favorite treats from a “farm to fork” perspective and get schooled in the nuts and bolts of the confection-making process, while hearing fascinating stories of famous candy makers and chocolatiers. The Sweets exhibit is free with the price of admission.

“We want both loyal patrons and those who have not yet visited the Fair to join us in making memories that will last a lifetime,” said Cheryl Flood, executive director of the Florida State Fair Authority. “The Sweets exhibit in particular will provide a fun and educational experience for all ages.”

In addition to fascinating attractions, it wouldn’t be the Florida State Fair without outrageously delicious food and exciting rides. This year, Fairgoers once again will vote for the People’s Choice Burger from a selection of new and returning burger favorites. This burger will be featured at the Fair along with new culinary treats such as the Steak Sundae, Oreo Funnel Cake and more.

2017 Florida State Fair

When: February 9-20, 2017

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds – 4800 US Hwy. 301 North, Tampa

Parking: FREE

Ticket Sales:

Purchase online at http://www.FloridaStateFair.com. Tickets also are available through the Fair box office, website, mail or fax. Call 1-800-345-FAIR (3247)

Tickets sold at all Walgreens stores from January 2 through February 8

Tickets for the Country Gold concerts held February 14 and 15 can only be purchased through the Florida State Fair Authority. Shows will be at 2 p.m. The concert on Valentine’s Day features Leroy Van Dyke, Barbara Fairchild, David Frizzell and Johnny Lee, while the February 15 show stars Leroy Van Dyke, Steve and Rudy Gatlin, Bobby Bare and Marty Haggard.

New Food at the 2017 Florida State Fair! View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Cheesy Fried Enchilada Funnel Cake – It’s a funnel cake that eats like a meal! Corn meal funnel cake batter is mixed with enchilada spices, poured through a funnel and deep fried, then topped with queso and ground chorizo. Muy Deliciosa! Florida Firecracker – take 10 ounces of fresh ground chuck mixed with special seasoning, then stuff with a freshly made jalapeno popper filled with cream cheeses and extra sharp cheddar cheese. Wrap in bacon, then slow roast in a smoker and you have the not-to-be-missed Florida Firecrackers. Each burger rests atop an eight inch hoagie roll and is layered with Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and your choice of sauces on the side Nutella Oreo Funnel Cake Sundae – as if you need to know more than what the name tells you! Steak “Sundae” – They’re not just for dessert anymore! Featured on the Food Network show Carnival Eats and making its Florida State Fair debut, this sundae consists of fresh cut French fries layered with cheese and sour cream, a sprinkle of real tick-cut bacon, piled with Chipotle-seasoned sirloin and topped with a cherry tomato.