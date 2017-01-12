14 dogs rescued from South Korean dog meat farm coming to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Humane Society of Tampa Bay will be taking in 14 dogs rescued from the South Korean dog meat trade.

Humane Society International recently rescued 200 dogs from a dog meat farm in Wonju, South Korea which is located in the Gangwon Province. The 2018 Winter Olympic Games will be held in the Gangwon Province.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said the dogs will be arriving on January 20. The HSTB intends to make the dogs available for adoption, but the dogs will need to be assessed after they arrive. It could take time before they are ready for adoption.

“They’re going to need a lot of rehab,” said Sherry Silk, who is the CEO of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Some of the dogs may not have been around people that much, because they were kept in cages. Other dogs have a heartbreaking history.

“Some were actually stolen from people as their pets,” said Silk, who added that one of the dogs they will be receiving is a large breed dog that weighs around 110 lbs.

This is the sixth dog meat farm closure managed by HSI, with a total of 770 dogs rescued since January 2015 as part of the organization’s campaign to end the dog meat trade in South Korea and across Asia.

The dog meat operation is located in Gangwon province, which is the site of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. HSI wants the government to support a phase out of the dog meat trade ahead of the Olympics and an ultimate ban on the trade.

“With the Winter Olympics just over a year away, now is the time for the Korean government to act to end the dog meat trade and let the world focus on the country’s preparations for a great sporting event, rather than on the terrible cruelty of being raised on farms for a product few Koreans consume,” said Adam Parascandola, who is the director of animal protection and crisis response for HIS.

“These rescued dogs will soon experience the compassion and care of humans that is not afforded to them at these farms. They will serve as ambassadors for the millions of others still suffering on dog meat farms in South Korea,” said Parascandola.

Humane Society International said up to two million dogs are slaughtered and eaten each year. The organization said the dogs live in deplorable conditions. Humane Society International is working to shut down the industry. Learn more here.

Learn more about the Humane Society of Tampa Bay here.