Woman shot, killed while looking for lost dog in Manatee Co.

PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County woman was shot and killed in her neighborhood while looking for a lost dog, deputies said.

Rebecca Rawson and two family members showed up at a home along Pritchart Road Tuesday night. One of them went to the door and knocked. That’s when deputies claim Eugene Matthews, 83, opened the front door and started shooting.

He also shot into a vehicle in the driveway, deputies said, striking Rebecca Rawson. She was taken to a local hospital where she died, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

It’s believed no one else was hurt.

Matthews is charged with 2nd degree murder.

He’s expected in a Manatee County Courtroom Wednesday afternoon, a jail worker said.