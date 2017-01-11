Videos show driver using phone moments before truck falls off I-75 overpass

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol has released two videos of a tractor-trailer that tumbled off Interstate-75 just before 7 a.m. on January 4.

The driver, 49-year-old Samuel R. Colon of Zephyrhills, survived the horrifying accident which knocked the cab completely off its trailer.

One video shows Colon on his cell phone when a car pulls out in front of him.

The other video shows the road in front of Colon’s truck as the car darts out onto Interstate-75.

FHP investigators believe it truly is a miracle Colon survived the accident.

“It very seriously could have left him or another passing motorist underneath…struck, injured, killed, so of course, we are very fortunate that no other motorists on Fowler Avenue were struck,” Sgt. Steve Gaskins with Florida Highway Patrol told News Channel 8 the morning of the incident.

FHP is still searching for the driver of the vehicle that swerved into the tractor-trailer’s path.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver is asked to give Florida Highway Patrol a call at (813) 631-4020.