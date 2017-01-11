Ticket discounts for Florida residents at Disney parks

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Walt Disney World Resort is now offering a huge discount on tickets for Florida residents.

Residents of the Sunshine State can now visit Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom using the “Discover Disney” ticket discount.

Florida residents can buy a 3-Day pass for $139 per person, which admits guests into three different parks. And, for $20 more, residents get an fourth day pass.

Tickets are now available and must be used before June 9, and from May 27 through June 9, guests can not use the pass at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

The “Discover Disney” pass is an incredible deal because an average ticket costs around $105 per day at Disney parks.

Adults must show proof of Florida residency when purchasing tickets and at park entrances.