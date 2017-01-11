The rules of “The Rap Game” have been broken! From executive producers Golden Globe winner and Grammy nominee Queen Latifah and Grammy winner Jermaine Dupri, the third season “The Rap Game” kicks off Friday, January 13 at 10pm ET/PT as Tally, season two fan favorite, returns for redemption to battle it out against four new young rappers. This season, social activist Bernice King, the daughter of Coretta and Martin Luther King Jr., makes a special appearance. Rappers Da Brat, Bow Wow, Rick Ross, Fabolous, Jon Jon, I Heart Memphis, Jeezy, and Jadakiss, singer Kelly Rowland, and producers Brian Michael Cox, Zaytoven, and Mike Kalombo, join Dupri to help guide the artists to victory with a recording contract with Dupri’s label, So So Def Recordings.

“The Rap Game” fueled Lifetime to rank as the #1 cable network in its Friday time period among W18-49 and W25-54. With a median age of 33, the show continues to be Lifetime’s youngest series for 2016.

Produced by Intuitive Entertainment, “The Rap Game” is executive produced by Kevin Dill and Mechelle Collins, Ted Iredell, Perry Dance and co-executive produced by Adam Schor. Lifetime’s Mariana Flynn, Mary Donahue and Colleen Conway Grogan also executive produce in addition to Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere from Flavor Unit, and Jermaine Dupri.

For more information about where “The Rap Game” was filmed, visit tourgeorgiafilm.com.