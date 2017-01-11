‘Sugaring:’ Super smart, or super sleazy? USF coeds taking advantage of ‘dating’ site

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s called “sugaring” and it’s the latest way Bay Area college girls are putting themselves through school.

Young ladies are paying off staggering student loans and often living lavish lifestyles as they, in turn, provide companionship to wealthy men.

These “Sugar babies,” as they’re called, enter into what they describe as a “mutually-beneficial,” no-strings-attached relationship.

Coeds tell News Channel 8 it’s not about emotions, it’s about economics.

Young ladies who are drowning in debt have taken to “sugar dating” as a way to battle the skyrocketing cost of tuition.

The website, seekingarrangement.com, showcases the sugar baby and sugar daddy profiles.

While college students join the website for free, wealthy men pay up to $2,500 to join.

Six Florida schools rank in the most popular sugar baby hot-spots. The University of South Florida ranked 12th largest-growing “Sugar Baby University” in the country.