Rays claim OF Coats, designate RHP Floro for assignment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have claimed outfielder Jason Coats off waivers from the Chicago White Sox and designated right-handed pitcher Dylan Floro for assignment.

The team announced the moves Wednesday.

Coats appeared in 28 games with the White Sox last season, batting .200 with one homer and four RBIs. Floro made his major league debut for the Rays in 2016, appearing 12 times out of the bullpen while going 0-1 with a 4.20 ERA.