Police officers shot at in Ybor City

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
ybor

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — Two suspects are in custody after several Tampa police officers were shot at overnight in Ybor City.

The incident started as a car break-in at a home on 19th Street North just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers confronted three suspects a block away, when one teenage suspect fired shots at the police officers.

The three suspect then fled on foot. A K9 unit helped to take down one of the suspected shooters. A second suspect is in custody, as well.

Thankfully, none of the officers was hit by gunfire. Officers did not return fire.

Police are on scene investigating.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s