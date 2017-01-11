Police officers shot at in Ybor City

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — Two suspects are in custody after several Tampa police officers were shot at overnight in Ybor City.

The incident started as a car break-in at a home on 19th Street North just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers confronted three suspects a block away, when one teenage suspect fired shots at the police officers.

The three suspect then fled on foot. A K9 unit helped to take down one of the suspected shooters. A second suspect is in custody, as well.

Thankfully, none of the officers was hit by gunfire. Officers did not return fire.

Police are on scene investigating.