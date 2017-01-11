Pinellas detectives investigating Seminole home invasion

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a home invasion robbery at a home in Seminole on Wednesday.
Deputies got the call about 3:45 p.m.
One man is being treated for a minor injury.
A suspect fled the home, possibly in a vehicle.
Deputies are still searching for the suspect.
Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this developing story.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.