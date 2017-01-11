Pasco sheriff cracks down on human trafficking

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — In an effort to stop human trafficking, a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office task force is cracking on adult entertainment centers with the help of a new ordinance.

It had been 10 years since any adult entertainment center in Pasco County has been inspected, according to the sheriff’s office.

But, that changed on Tuesday, January 10 when the task force inspected Desire Gentlemen’s Club and found eight non-conforming violations and 15 building code violations. The Pasco County Fire Investigator found 18 violations, totaling $829.00 in citations.

Another nearby club, the Brass Flamingo also had several code violations.

Both establishments violated a new human trafficking ordinance which requires special signage in the lobby and on each bathroom stall. These signs are part of the county’s efforts to stop human trafficking at these clubs. The signs offer phone numbers and resources to people who feel like they might be victims of human trafficking. They are to be written in English, Spanish and Mandarin Chinese.

Brass Flamingo operations director C.J. Bauer says he supports the efforts of the sheriff to prevent human trafficking.

“Pasco just passed an ordinance that nobody was aware of. We’ve been going to seminars and having our people training on human trafficking through homelands security and ICE for the last three years. So, we’ve been up on that but Pasco just passed an ordinance where their verbiage on what they wanted in the club was different from what the government wanted,” says Bauer.

He says when the task force stormed his club, they did have all of the government-issued signs up and visible.