Parking Info: 2017 Gasparilla Parade of Pirates

The Gasparilla Parade of Pirates is Saturday, January 28, 2017 (Parade route map below)

Avast ye! The City of Tampa wants you to be prepared for heavier than normal traffic on Saturday, January 28, 2017 in downtown and south Tampa as we batten down the hatches and prepare for great fun and high adventure during the 101st Annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest!

The pirates arrive by sea as the fully rigged Jose Gasparilla sails into Seddon Channel and docks at the Tampa Convention Center at 1 p.m.

Then, the marauding buccaneers gather at the intersection of Bay to Bay Blvd. and Bayshore Blvd. for the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates, which steps off at 2 p.m.

The parade continues along Bayshore Blvd. to Brorein Street, turns east on Brorein Street, then north on Ashley Drive. The parade ends in downtown Tampa at Cass Street and Ashley Drive.

South Tampa Neighborhood Parking and Circulation Plans

The City is alerting the public of road closures and towing zones to minimize congestion in neighborhoods that border the parade route. “No Parking” signs have been installed in the neighborhoods west of Bayshore Blvd and will be in effect beginning on Friday, January 27, 2017 through Saturday, January 28, 2017.

Any vehicles parked on the streets in the affected neighborhoods will be cited and towed at the owner’s expense. Tampa Police advise motorists not to park their vehicles in the “No Parking” areas to avoid having their vehicles towed.

City of Tampa Parking Information

For access to the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates in South Tampa, consider using the following garages and lots:

• Ft Brooke Garage – $10 flat rate and will open at 7 a.m.

• Jackson Street Parking Lot – hourly rate of $1.60/hr, with a $9.50 daily maximum and will open at 7 a.m.

• Poe Garage –At 9:30 a.m. at a rate of $4 per vehicle entry. Due to the parade route, this garage will be closed from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Customers will not be able to enter or exit this garage until after 6:00 p.m. For those attending the Straz 8 p.m. show, Poe Garage will reopen at 6:30 p.m. and there will be a $6 flat rate paid on entry.

• Royal Regional Lot – $10 flat rate and will open at 7 a.m.

• Tampa Convention Center Garage – $10 flat rate and will open at 7 a.m.

• Twiggs Street Garage – hourly rates of $1.20/hr, with a $7 daily maximum and will open at 7 a.m.

• All numbered spaces on Kennedy Blvd. and south of Kennedy Blvd. are enforced up until midnight at the standard hourly rate.

For access to the Amalie Arena in the morning and the evening, consider using the following garages and lots:

• The Selmon Expressway Lots – $15 flat rate for the circus

• South Regional Garage – $12 flat rate and will be open from 7 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. for parade & circus parking. After 10:30 a.m. parking will be restricted to Arena Reserved Parking Passes for the remainder of the day.

For access to downtown and south Tampa from historic Ybor City, consider using the following garages and utilizing HART services:

• Centro Ybor and Palm Avenue Garages – will open at 7 a.m at the standard hourly rate. HART park and ride available from both locations. HART will be offering extra streetcar, bus, and trolley services. For more information about HART service during this special event, please call (813) 254-4278 or visit http://www.goHART.org.

Getting to the Straz Center

Drivers attending the 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. shows of Cabaret at the Straz Center are encouraged to take one of the following routes:

From South Tampa

– Dale Mabry NB to I-275 NB

– I-275 NB to Exit 44 Ashley Dr.

– Continue on Ashley Dr. to Tyler St

– Right on Tyler St to available parking

From Brandon

– I-4 WB to Downtown Exit 45A

– Follow Downtown West sign to Doyle Carlton Dr.

– Left on Doyle Carlton Dr. through Laurel St to available parking

From St. Pete/Clearwater

– I-275 NB to Exit 44 Ashley Dr.

– Continue on Ashley Dr. to Tyler St

– Right on Tyler St to available parking

From North Tampa

– South on Tampa St to Laurel St

– Right on Laurel St to Doyle Carlton Dr.

– Left on Doyle Carlton Dr. to available parking.

OR

– I-1275 SB to Downtown Exit 45A

– Follow Downtown West sign to Doyle Carlton Dr.

– Left on Doyle Carlton Dr. through Laurel St to available parking

See Something Say Something

The Tampa Police Department would like to remind all celebrating pirates to report suspicious activity. If you see something, say something. No tip is too small. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9U7kLtBrsoo

Stay in Touch

Updates will also be shared on social media via Facebook on the City of Tampa Government and Tampa Police Department pages, and via twitter

@cityoftampa @cot_traffic and @tampapd.