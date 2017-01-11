Niece now accused of helping accused cop-killer Markeith Loyd

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —Orange County authorities have arrested two people who they say aided Markeith Loyd after Loyd’s pregnant ex-girlfriend was murdered last month.

Markeith Loyd is also accused in Monday’s deadly shooting of Orlando Police Department Master Sgt. Debra Clayton in an Orlando-area Walmart parking lot.

Zarghee Mayan, 33, was arrested Tuesday night by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, according to an arrest affidavit.

Lakensha Smith-Loyd, Markeith Loyd’s niece, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of helping her uncle avoid capture.

According to the affidavit, Mayan was aware that Loyd had been accused of killing Sade Dixon, 24, and helped him avoid apprehension.

Deputies said Mayan met with Loyd at least two times after Dixon was killed.

Deputies said Mayan told conflicting stories, but at one point said that he met with Loyd two days before he killed Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton. The affidavit says Mayan said he embraced Loyd on Saturday and could tell he was armed and wearing a bulletproof vest.

In the Mayan’s arrest affidavit, deputies said Smith-Loyd met with Mayan to pickup money that was owed to Loyd.

Orlando police Chief John Mina said Tuesday that arrest warrants were being prepared for people who might have helped Loyd elude deputies who sought to question him in Dixon’s murder

Mayan is the first person to be arrested in connection with the case.

Loyd is accused of fatally shooting Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, 42, around 7:15 a.m. Monday after she spotted him outside the Walmart on Princeton Street.