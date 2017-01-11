New energy efficient boat starts six year journey around the world

(WFLA) — A first-of-its-kind boat, powered only by emission-free energy, starts a six-year trip around the world in the northern hemisphere.
The boat builder, Cheetah Marine, said it was the culmination of a three-year project to find “fuel for the future.”
The boat is powered by wind, the sun and self-generated hydrogen. The firm said no greenhouse gases were emitted by the outboard engine, which produced only water vapor.
The five million dollar boat, which is currently in a shipyard in Saint-Malo, will set sail from the French port and will make its first of 101 stops across 50 countries in Paris as part of a six-year journey.
A French environmentalist said the project “is a good ambassador of the energy revolution.”
Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for more digital and trending news.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.