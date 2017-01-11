New energy efficient boat starts six year journey around the world

(WFLA) — A first-of-its-kind boat, powered only by emission-free energy, starts a six-year trip around the world in the northern hemisphere.

The boat builder, Cheetah Marine, said it was the culmination of a three-year project to find “fuel for the future.”

The boat is powered by wind, the sun and self-generated hydrogen. The firm said no greenhouse gases were emitted by the outboard engine, which produced only water vapor.

The five million dollar boat, which is currently in a shipyard in Saint-Malo, will set sail from the French port and will make its first of 101 stops across 50 countries in Paris as part of a six-year journey.

A French environmentalist said the project “is a good ambassador of the energy revolution.”

