Body of man found in street, deputies seeking information in Bradenton homicide

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
policelights-generic-1

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are seeking the public’s help after finding the body of a man at an intersection in Bradenton early Wednesday morning.

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said deputies responded to an unresponsive man at the intersection of 58th Avenue East and 21st Street East.

Deputies said the man was dead and detectives were called to the scene.

Wells confirmed there was trauma to the body and the case is being treated as a homicide.

The man has not been identified.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Noon Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories

Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s