Body of man found in street, deputies seeking information in Bradenton homicide

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are seeking the public’s help after finding the body of a man at an intersection in Bradenton early Wednesday morning.

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said deputies responded to an unresponsive man at the intersection of 58th Avenue East and 21st Street East.

Deputies said the man was dead and detectives were called to the scene.

Wells confirmed there was trauma to the body and the case is being treated as a homicide.

The man has not been identified.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

