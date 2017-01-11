Man arrested for aiding Markeith Loyd, authorities say

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Orange County authorities have arrested a man who they say aided Markeith Loyd after Loyd’s pregnant ex-girlfriend was murdered last month.

Zarghee Mayan, 33, was arrested Tuesday night by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Mayan was aware that Loyd had been accused of killing Sade Dixon, 24, and helped him avoid apprehension.

Deputies said Loyd misled investigators when they spoke on Dec. 14, the day after Dixon was killed.

Orlando police Chief John Mina said Tuesday that arrest warrants were being prepared for people who might have helped Loyd elude deputies who sought to question him in Dixon’s murder

Mayan is the first person to be arrested in connection with the case.

Loyd is accused of fatally shooting Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, 42, around 7:15 a.m. Monday after she spotted him outside the Walmart on Princeton Street.