Local artists invited to compete to open for rocker Jon Bon Jovi

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Think your or your band has what it takes to open for Jon Bon Jovi?

Bon Jovi’s opening act contest is giving artists an opportunity to open for the rockstar on the “This House is Not For Sale” tour when it hits Amalie Arena on Feb. 14.

To enter, bands need to upload videos at the designated website, or the Bon Jovi and Live Nation Facebook pages. Submissions will be shown in a live gallery for sharing.

Live Nation will choose 10 finalists and Bon Jovi management will select the opening act winner for each tour date.

A different artist will open for Bon Jovi on each stop of the Live Nation-promoted tour.

Check out the website for rules on the contest.

This is the third time in recent years that Bon Jovi has invited local bands and regional artists to share the stage with him.