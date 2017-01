POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Highway 17 is completely blocked in the Winter Haven area after a crash between a city bus and vehicles.

Highway 17 is blocked between Snively Boulevard and Highway 540.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The crash occurred just before 9 am.

There are several injuries, but the conditions of those victims are not available at this time.

Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this breaking story.