Headlines: Trump holds news conference; Obama’s farewell address; Woman shot, killed looking for dog;

Good afternoon! Today is Wednesday, January 11.

TODAY’S WEATHER

A comfortable day as temperatures climb into the mid-upper 70s. See your full forecast here

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Trump holds first news conference of 2017. Read more

Trump blasts intel agencies over report on Russia ties. Read more

‘Yes we did’ – Obama bids farewell in nostalgic last speech. Read more

Woman shot, killed while looking for lost dog in Manatee County. Read more

Videos show driver using phone moments before truck falls off I-75 overpass. Read more

Suspect in fatal shooting of Orlando officer has lengthy record. Read more

Former employee accused of stealing over $100,000 from Lakeland charter school. Read more

5K run event honoring law enforcement happening in Tampa Bay. Read more

Police officers shot at in Ybor City. Read more

See all of today’s top stories

DON’T MISS IT

WATCH LIVE: Little fluffy eaglet has big appetite! Watch here