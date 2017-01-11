Head of Hillsborough PTC in trouble for deleting records

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The head of the Hillsborough County Public Transportation Commission is in trouble for deleting records from his phone and email.

Kyle Cockream, the executive director of the PTC, is part of a FDLE investigation.

The Sunshine Group sought Cockream’s emails and text messages as part of a public records request.

Wednesday, a Hillsborough County Judge found that Cockream reset his phone and deleted the records.

“The forensic information suggests that the phone was reset and the data that was on it was all removed,” said Andrea Flynn Mogensen the attorney for the Sunshine Group.

The Sunshine Group asked a Hillsborough County judge for an emergency hearing on the issue.

The PTC even hired an outside expert to see if the records can be recovered.

Documents show Cockream may have uploaded some records to the I-cloud to preserve them.

The attorney for the Sunshine Group contends the PTC and it’s lawyers are trying to distance themselves from Cockream’s actions.

“The attorney’s for the PTC described him as a rogue director at this point, that their efforts to recover any records at this point are falling on deaf ears, he’s not cooperating with them,” said Flynn Mogensen.

Cockream has been ordered to turn over his cell phone passwords and I-cloud information to see if a data recovery expert can retrieve the records.