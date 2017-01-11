Former employee accused of stealing over $100,000 from Lakeland charter school

LAKELAND, FL (WFLA) — A Lakeland woman was arrested Tuesday by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office after stealing more than $100,000 from Seth McKeel Academy, a charter school in Lakeland.

45-year-old Ginger Collins was a former Assistant Director of Academics for the school until her resignation on September 16, 2016. She is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the organization through fake companies.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will provide more information later today.

Collins was charged with one count of Grand Theft, Obtain Property by Fraud, Fraudulent Use of Credit Card, Money Launder Transaction, and three counts of Criminal Use of Personal Identification.