Ex-girlfriend arrested in connection with search for Markeith Loyd, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —Orange County authorities have arrested three people who they say aided Markeith Loyd after Loyd’s pregnant ex-girlfriend was murdered last month.

Zarghee Mayan, 33, was arrested Tuesday night by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, according to an arrest affidavit.

Lakensha Smith-Loyd, 27, who is Markeith Loyd’s niece, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of accessory.

A third person, Jameis Slaughter, an ex-girlfriend of Loyd, was arrested Wednesday evening, authorities said. Slaughter is accused of collecting money for Loyd, WESH 2 News has learned.

According to the affidavit, Mayan, who was Loyd’s supervisor at New Texas Fried Chicken, was aware that Loyd had been accused of killing Sade Dixon, 24, and helped him avoid apprehension.

Deputies said Mayan met with Loyd at least two times after Dixon was killed.

Deputies said Mayan told conflicting stories, but at one point said that he met with Loyd two days before he killed Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton. The affidavit says Mayan said he embraced Loyd on Saturday and could tell he was armed and wearing a bulletproof vest.

In Mayan’s arrest affidavit, deputies said Smith-Loyd met with Mayan at the fried chicken restaurant to pickup money that was owed to Loyd. Deputies said Mayan handed over money to Smith-Loyd knowing that she would be taking it to Loyd.

Orlando police Chief John Mina said Tuesday that arrest warrants were being prepared for people who might have helped Loyd elude deputies who sought to question him in Dixon’s murder.

Mayan and Smith-Loyd were the first people to be arrested in connection with the case.

Loyd is accused of fatally shooting Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, 42, around 7:15 a.m. Monday after she spotted him outside the Walmart on Princeton Street.

