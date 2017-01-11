Prepare to launch into outter space on a sci-fi themed FASHION adventure as Tampa Bay’s #1 Fashion & Art Party struts thru The RITZ Ybor on Saturday, January 14, 2017 featuring hair & styling by Tribeca ColorSalons with FASHION designers Elizabeth Carson Racker, Halle Elizabeth Couture, Juliet Retro, KEKO, Kyle X Kilgore, Sew Addicted and Spellbound Stitches, ENTERTAINMENT by Anye Cole, Bella Danza, Beyond Borders, Christopher Knolton, Jessica Dianne, KROUTH, Tampa Modern Dance Company and Vita Devoid, and COCKTAILS!

Select proceeds benefiting the Hillsborough Educational Foundation donation to the Tribeca Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Cocktails and Couture is Saturday 1/14. For more information go to: http://www.cocktailsxcouture.com/