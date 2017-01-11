2017 Schedule of Events: Gasparilla Invasion and Parade of Pirates

Saturday, January 28, 2017

Pre-Invasion Celebration

Gasparilla Pirate Fest will feature stages set up along the Riverwalk with live entertainment before and after the parade at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. The entertainment lineup will be announced soon.

Gasparilla Invasion Brunch: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Gasparilla Invasion Brunch is held at the Tampa Convention Center, which has a great view of the historic Gasparilla Invasion. The brunch includes live entertainment, a buffet brunch with cash bar and a reserved table.

Tickets: Adults: $98 plus tax, Child: $78 plus tax

Brunch/Parade COMBO tickets: Adult COMBO $128 plus tax, Child COMBO $108 plus tax

Tickets available here or by phone (813) 251-8844.

Gasparilla Invasion: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Jose Gasparilla pirate ship arrives in Hillsborough Bay and makes its way to the Seddon Channel between Davis Islands and Harbor Islands. The Jose Gasparilla docks at the Tampa Convention Center at 1 p.m and the Tampa Mayor will surrender the Key to the City of Tampa into the hands of the Captain of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla.

Gasparilla Parade of Pirates: 2 to 5:30 p.m.

The Captain and his Krewe share their wealth of beads and other treasures with the crowd along the 3.8 mile parade route, which begins at Bay to Bay Boulevard and Bayshore Boulevard and continues to Brorein Street and then Ashley Drive. The parade ends at Ashley Drive and Cass Street.

The parade will include more than 90 floats, 14 marching bands more than 50 Krewes and of course, pirates.

Learn more about Gasparilla Pirate Fest 2017 here

Information from Gasparilla Pirate Fest website.