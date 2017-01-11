2 Florida children die of influenza as flu season hits full swing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Two children have already died of the flu this season in Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Health, a 7-year-old and a 17-year-old have died.

“We are saddened by this news and our thoughts are with the family and friends of these children,” said State Surgeon General and Secretary of Health Dr. Celeste Philip.

“Although most people view the flu as a minimal threat, Floridians should take flu infection seriously as it can cause severe illness, even death, in some cases.”

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months and older, including pregnant women.

Flu season is in full swing and increasing across the state.

The department said it is never too late to get the flu shot.

It takes about two weeks after vaccination for the body to develop protection against the flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend people get injectable flu shots. Nasal spray vaccine is not recommended this flu season because of concerns about its effectiveness.

The vaccine is offered in many locations and the public can visit the department’s flu shot locator page to search for a flu vaccine location.