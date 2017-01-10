You Paid For It: Pinellas ‘Contractor from Hell’ still on the job despite investigations, sanctions

(WFLA) — Last April, the Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board basically banned Rick Metz from performing work as a builder and remodeler in Pinellas County by revoking his registration. The county slapped Metz with $22,000 in fines and fees. But, Metz is now back at work again remodeling a former gas station as a Tropical Smoothie store in Clearwater.

Not only is Metz supervising that job, he’s also Vice President of the construction company hired for that project and it’s all perfectly legal.

That’s because Metz is working under someone else’s state contractor license and running the job with the blessing of that licensed contractor.

That infuriates and frustrates former customers who have labeled Metz “The Contractor from Hell” for his habit of abandoning home remodeling jobs and performing work that is so substandard that it often has to be redone at additional expense to customers.

Two of those former Metz customers counted on the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation to sanction Metz for botching their jobs, but the DBPR dropped that case last August when Metz declared bankruptcy in Federal Court.

The DBPR had a 13-month head start on its probe of Metz’s business practices, but only invested a total of 15 hours investigating him before Metz derailed the state enforcement action against him by declaring bankruptcy.

Then, on December 28th, Pinellas prosecutors filed a misdemeanor charge against Metz for performing a bathroom remodeling job in Clearwater back in 2015 without a permit.

But, prosecutors now say they have to drop that charge due to a legal technicality — the state law that empowered them to go after Metz for criminal behavior changed and the state no longer considers it a crime when licensed contractors fail to pull building permits.

Meanwhile, Metz, who told the Bankruptcy Court last summer he is a $1 million in debt and his only means of transportation is a 1999 Ford Box Van, is now driving a silver Nissan 350Z sports car with a temporary tag to and from his Tropical Smoothie job site in Clearwater.

Despite dozens of consumer complaints alleging fraud, shoddy workmanship, and job abandonment racked up over the past six years, it seems the Pinellas Licensing Board, the DBPR, Federal Bankruptcy Court, and Pinellas prosecutors are powerless to hold Metz accountable –even after hundreds of hours of government investigations that You Paid For.

Tonight at six on News Channel 8, we’ll have an update on the builder that customers call “The Contractor from Hell.” Watch and see what construction license regulators, victims and Metz himself have to say about all of this.

