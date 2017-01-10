The New Celebrity Apprentice

Sixteen celebrities are set to compete for their favorite charities when “The Celebrity Apprentice” shifts to Los Angeles for its eighth season, where twice-elected California governor and international movie superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger reigns over the Boardroom.

Advising the new head of the Boardroom this season will be world-class business minds, including investment guru Warren Buffett, one of the most successful businessmen in the world; former Microsoft CEO and Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer; Tyra Banks, a supermodel, actress, TV host, producer, accomplished businesswoman and CEO of the Tyra Banks Company and cosmetics brand, TYRA Beauty; actress, author and entrepreneur Jessica Alba, the founder and chief creative officer of The Honest Company and Honest Beauty; and Schwarzenegger’s trusted confidante and nephew, prominent entertainment attorney Patrick Knapp Schwarzenegger.