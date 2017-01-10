Social media helps reunite Sarasota couple with missing maternity photos

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The lost photos featuring a couple celebrating their first child were returned to them — thanks to all of you.

WFLA News Channel 8 asked for your help on social media last week to find a couple who lost their precious photos on Lido Beach in Sarasota.

Luckily, Lifeguard Joe Securo, held onto their memories stored on an SD photo card for almost two years.

Lifeguard Joe told WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross the Lido Beach lifeguards find tons of lost items and try their best to return the items to the rightful owners.

“This one I tried to go to the end of the earth to get this reunited with the kids and the family,” Lifeguard Joe said.

Jeff Jay and Katrina VanNorman met around 8 years ago in person at Lido Beach Pier, which is where their original cherished images were taken.

The photos were taken to celebrate the couple expecting their first baby boy. The adorable baby boy is now 15 months old and is named Jackson.

“We thank you more than you can possibly know…” VanNorman said to Lifeguard Joe for returning their photos.

VanNorman said she hopes to complete their family’s journey in Sarasota by having their wedding on Lido beach — right where it all started.

