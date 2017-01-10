SO CUTE: Polk Fire Rescue crews help deliver baby at home

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – New mom Ashli Sawyer is crediting fate for how her newborn son entered the world. Baby Zander Fate Sawyer wasn’t going to wait to get the hospital, so some Polk County Fire Rescue firefighters jumped into action and helped deliver Zander.

It happened early last Thursday morning. At about 3 a.m., Polk Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a home where 19-year-old Ashli Sawyer was in labor. Crews knew there was no time to get her to the hospital.

“The baby was coming and so we delivered the baby right at her home,” said Polk Fire Rescue’s Lt. Lance Meachum.

Meachum said the birth went smoothly and was a great way to end their shift. “We delivered a healthy-looking baby boy and mom was also doing well.”

Sawyer and her newborn were then transported to the hospital.

But, it wasn’t her first trip to the hospital. Sawyer said she was at the hospital Wednesday evening, but sent home, “I wasn’t dilating, so I was sent home around 11 p.m. and went to bed,” she said. Until a few hours later. “I felt like I needed to use the restroom around 2 a.m. and that’s when I noticed my baby was coming!”

Sawyer managed to call 911. “My biggest fear was that I was going to deliver my baby alone,” she said.

Zander is Sawyer’s first child. He was born at 3:19 a.m. and weighed 8 lbs 3 oz and was 19 inches long. “I named him Zander because the name means ‘defender of people’ and I wanted something that had a powerful meaning to it.”

Sawyer said she will be forever grateful for the quick-thinking crew. “Thank you so much. I don’t even have enough words to thank you all,” she said.

“Our crews often see and have to deal with horrible calls, but moments like this bring great joy to our crews,” said Polk Fire’s Assistant Chief Rick Parnell.