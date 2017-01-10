SCHEDULE: Children’s Gasparilla Parade and Extravaganza 2017

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Children’s Gasparilla Parade has been a part of the pirate celebrations in Tampa since 1947. The children’s parade is one of the events in the 2017 Children’s Gasparilla Extravaganza which is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21 this year.
WHEN/WHERE: This alcohol-free parade starts at 3:30 p.m. at Bay to Bay and Bayshore boulevards, goes north along Bayshore and ends at Edison Avenue at about 6 p.m.
TICKETS: You can buy reserved bleacher seating for this parade as well. You need to click here to go to the purchasing page.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Road closures and towing zones will be in effect in neighborhoods that border the parade route. Details here.
This is the schedule for the 2017 Children’s Gasparilla Extravaganza as provided by the City of Tampa.
- An alcohol-free event.
- Vendors and children’s activities open along Bayshore Boulevard from Bay to Bay to Edison Avenue.
- Free admission.
11:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Festival site open
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Bicycle Safety Rodeo (between Rome & Dakota)
1:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – Gasparilla Preschooler’s Stroll (Howard to Rome)
2:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. – Gasparilla Air Invasion & SOCOM Day Jump
3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Children’s Gasparilla Parade (Bay-to-Bay heading north to Edison)
6:15 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Gasparilla Air Invasion & SOCOM Night Jump
7:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – “Piratechnic” Extravaganza (Show Center @ Desoto)
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.