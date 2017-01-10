Sarasota PD glad there are no more adult ads on Backpage.com

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The classified ad website Backpage.com has shut down its adult ad section, and local law enforcement sees this as a triumph in the fight against sex trafficking.

Adult ads have been inaccessible on the site since Monday. The change came after a Senate report found that the site was editing its adult ads to remove words that indicate sex trafficking.

Over the past few months, the Sarasota Police Department has been trying to rescue women whose services were sold on Backpage.com. Lt. Randy Boyd said some of the victims were minors and the ads were intentionally written to conceal their true intent.

“They’re not gonna go, ‘Hey we got a 16 year-old, come over and visit.’ They’re gonna say call this number and wherever that conversation goes, from there it will go,” explained Lt. Boyd.

Because of this, it took a lot of time and effort to truly track down the victims on this site. “It has absolutely become a big problem…. It takes law enforcement to stay diligent. It takes watch groups to notify us when we’re not seeing things,” said Lt. Boyd.

The officer is excited to see the adult ads shut down. “That is outstanding news… we’ll hold [Backpage] to task if they falter in what they have said they’re going to do,” Lt. Boyd explained.

But, he says there’s still plenty of work to do since there are other sites were sex trafficking is still present.

Backpage.com sees the change as unconstitutional government censorship and a violation of free speech and has added its own explanation where the adult ads used to be- it says ‘CENSORED” in bold red text.

Backpage.com also released a statement which says in part: “This act of censorship will not reduce the problem of human trafficking, and those who suggest otherwise are deluding themselves and their constituencies. Instead, it undermines efforts by Backpage.com to cooperate with law enforcement and provide information to identify, arrest and prosecute those who engage in human trafficking.”

