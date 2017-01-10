Record number of people pack Raymond James for championship game

Image: Instagram/Tampa Bay Sports Commission
TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — A total of 74,512 people packed Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Monday night for the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

That’s a record, according to the Tampa Bay Sports Commission.

Clemson beat out defending champs Alabama for the title, winning 35-31. The Tigers are national champions for the first time since 1981.

There was tons of excited energy inside the game, but outside, some fans were angry. Fans were furious as they stood in line, some of them claim up to two hours, to get into the game. The reason for the long lines, according to stadium and city sources, were heavy game day traffic and last minute tailgaters.

Some people claim there were not nearly enough gates to get inside smoothly. 8 on Your Side Will be asking officials about this issue at a news conference at the Tampa Convention Center scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

