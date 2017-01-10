Power Bowls

Tropical Yogurt Bowl
Makes two bowls
Ingredients:
1 ¼ cup Vanilla Greek Yogurt
1 cup granola
2 cups chopped mixed tropical fruit (pineapple, kiwi, papaya, mango)
Instructions:
- Place yogurt into two small bowls. Top with granola and tropical fruit. Serve immediately.
Kale Power Salad
Makes two bowls
Ingredients:
6 cups shredded kale
1 cup brown rice, cooked
1 apple, chopped
1 pear, chopped
½ cup organic white cheddar, chopped
¼ cup raw pecans, chopped
Balsamic vinaigrette
Instructions:
- Place shredded kale in two serving bowls. Top each bowl with brown rice, apple, pear, cheddar, and raw pecans. Top with balsamic vinaigrette.
Mexican Grain Bowl
Makes two bowls
Ingredients:
2 cups tri-colored quinoa, cooked
½ cup grape tomatoes, halved
½ cup raw sweet corn, kernels cut from the cob
½ cup orange bell pepper, diced
½ cup black beans, drained and rinses
4 tbs. red onion, diced
6 oz. grilled chicken breast, cooked
1 bunch of cilantro, chopped fine
Juice from one lime
Salt and pepper
Instructions:
- Cook quinoa according to package instructions. While your quinoa is cooking, chop vegetables.
- Once quinoa is cooked place it into two serving bowls. Top with tomatoes, corn, bell pepper, black beans, red onion, and grilled chicken.
- Top with chopped cilantro, a squeeze of fresh lime juice and salt and pepper, according to taste.