Power Bowls

Tropical Yogurt Bowl

 

Makes two bowls

Ingredients:

1 ¼ cup Vanilla Greek Yogurt

1 cup granola

2 cups chopped mixed tropical fruit (pineapple, kiwi, papaya, mango)

 

Instructions:

  1. Place yogurt into two small bowls. Top with granola and tropical fruit. Serve immediately.

 

 

Kale Power Salad

 

Makes two bowls

Ingredients:

6 cups shredded kale

1 cup brown rice, cooked

1 apple, chopped

1 pear, chopped

½ cup organic white cheddar, chopped

¼ cup raw pecans, chopped

Balsamic vinaigrette

 

Instructions:

  1. Place shredded kale in two serving bowls. Top each bowl with brown rice, apple, pear, cheddar, and raw pecans. Top with balsamic vinaigrette.

 

 

Mexican Grain Bowl

 

Makes two bowls

Ingredients:

2 cups tri-colored quinoa, cooked

½ cup grape tomatoes, halved

½ cup raw sweet corn, kernels cut from the cob

½ cup orange bell pepper, diced

½ cup black beans, drained and rinses

4 tbs. red onion, diced

6 oz. grilled chicken breast, cooked

1 bunch of cilantro, chopped fine

Juice from one lime

Salt and pepper

 

Instructions:

  1. Cook quinoa according to package instructions. While your quinoa is cooking, chop vegetables.
  2. Once quinoa is cooked place it into two serving bowls. Top with tomatoes, corn, bell pepper, black beans, red onion, and grilled chicken.
  3. Top with chopped cilantro, a squeeze of fresh lime juice and salt and pepper, according to taste.

 

