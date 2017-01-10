Man leads police on wild chase from Pasco to Hillsborough counties

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A traffic stop in New Port Richey turned into a chase that ended in another county after officers tried to stop a man suspected on drug charges.

New Port Richey police pulled over a white Hyundai Santa Fe for a traffic violation around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday. After stopping the car, officers said they smelled marijuana coming from the car.

Officers ordered the driver to get out of the car, but he refused. One officer went to the driver’s window, while the other officer tried to enter the rear of the car.

The driver of the car, Timothy McCoy, then called 911 to complain about the officers, claiming he had a small child in the car.

Officers say they knew this was not true and one of the officers broke the driver’s side window to try to stop McCoy as he began to drive away. The other officer had to jump out of the car to avoid being dragged.

The officer in the rear of the car drew his weapon and ordered McCoy to stop, but he sped off, nearly running over the officer in the front of the car.

McCoy then drove south to State Road 54, east to the Veterans Expressway, and south into Hillsborough County. Police chased McCoy.

While leading police on the chase, McCoy called 911 and told dispatchers that he was not stopping and he had a baby in the car.

McCoy continued driving west on Ehrlich Road, then north on Gunn Highway and east on Van Dyke Road to Dale Mabry Highway.

Police say McCoy then continued to drive south on Dale Mabry until he ran out of gas. McCoy surrendered to officers in a parking lot.

New Port Richey police say he was involved in a similar incident with officers in August of 2015. They say McCoy struck a sergeant with a vehicle when the sergeant interrupted McCoy during a drug deal.

McCoy is currently being held in the Hillsborough County Jail.