Here’s how you can help the family of Orlando’s fallen officer

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —Orlando’s deputy police chief has announced a fund-raising campaign to help Master Sgt. Debra Clayton’s husband with expenses.

The GoFundMe campaign was established Monday night and has a $10,000 goal.

“All funds received will go directly to the husband of Master Sergeant Clayton to be used for his family’s expenses,” the page says.

Clayton was married with a college-age son. Her colleagues described her as an officer who loved to give back to the community that she called home her entire life.

Click here to visit the page. The Orlando Police Department said the GoFundMe page is the only official fund.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Norman Lewis was killed in a crash while pursuing the man suspected of shooting and killing Sergeant Clayton. When a fund is created to help Lewis’ family, we will pass that information along to you.