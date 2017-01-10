Headlines: Amber Alert for teen kidnapped in home invasion; Manhunt for Orlando suspect; Clemson fans celebrate

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
Marcus Hatch
Marcus Hatch

Good afternoon! Today is Tuesday, January 10.

TODAY’S WEATHER
Clear and cool this morning, but a warm and sunny afternoon. Highs in the low 70s. See your full forecast here

TODAY’S HEADLINES
Amber Alert issued for Florida teen taken by suspects in home invasion. Read more
Hostess recalls limited-edition Twinkies over Salmonella concerns. Read more
Clemson takes national championship title, beating Alabama 35-31. Read more
Lakeland gun shop burglary has Polk Sheriff fuming. Read more
2 accidents slowing traffic on Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Read more
Record number of people pack Raymond James for championship game. Read more
$60,000 reward offered in search for suspect who killed Orlando officer. Read more

See all of today’s top stories

DON’T MISS IT

WATCH LIVE: Little fluffy eaglet has big appetite! Watch here

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s