Headlines: Amber Alert for teen kidnapped in home invasion; Manhunt for Orlando suspect; Clemson fans celebrate

Good afternoon! Today is Tuesday, January 10.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Clear and cool this morning, but a warm and sunny afternoon. Highs in the low 70s. See your full forecast here

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Amber Alert issued for Florida teen taken by suspects in home invasion. Read more

Hostess recalls limited-edition Twinkies over Salmonella concerns. Read more

Clemson takes national championship title, beating Alabama 35-31. Read more

Lakeland gun shop burglary has Polk Sheriff fuming. Read more

2 accidents slowing traffic on Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Read more

Record number of people pack Raymond James for championship game. Read more

$60,000 reward offered in search for suspect who killed Orlando officer. Read more

