Clearwater dolphin correctly predicts College Football Playoff champion

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Nicholas the Dolphin stunned the world yesterday when he accurately predicted the winner of the College Football Playoffs – the Clemson tigers.

The video was recorded on Facebook Live on January 6, 2017 and was viewed more than 600,000 times.

And now, the autographed ball Nicholas picked, is being auctioned on eBay to raise money for his care until Saturday, January 14.

The football is autographed by Nicholas and comes with a certificate of authenticity. The money raised from the purchase of the football will be used to fund his special care and the care of the other rescued dolphins, including Winter and Hope, made famous by the Dolphin Tale movies.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a Clemson fan to own a memento of the historic victory on January 9, 2017 – when Clemson upset Alabama 35-31,” CEO of Clearwater Marine Aquarium David Yates. “All while supporting an incredible, non-profit cause. And who knows, maybe this lucky football will help Clemson win another Championship in years to come.”

Nicholas the Dolphin was rescued in 2002 by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Nicholas recovered from serious burns that covered 35 percent of his body caused by sunburn. Nicholas accidentally beached himself at only six months old.

