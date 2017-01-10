Behind the Mask with Takeo Spikes

Daytime Web Staff Published:
behind-the-mask-with-takeo-spikes

Takeo Spikes is originally from Sandersville, Georgia. He attended and played football at Auburn University. Takeo solidified his athletic greatness as a 15-year NFL linebacker, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro for the San Diego Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. He is a father, competitor, football analyst for Sirius XM Radio, author and photographer. In his pursuit of understanding what it takes to be great, he created the Behind the Mask Brand (which includes the book and film), a book that gives insightful analysis into the lives of some of the greatest NFL linebackers to play the game. It takes you on a journey into the lives of men that rose to prominence on and off the field by showcasing unique, intimate images and original, never before published content.

For more information on the book:  behindthemask.com

 

