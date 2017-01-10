Amber Alert issued for Florida teen in danger

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
Marcus Hatch
Marcus Hatch

(WFLA) — A Florida Amber Alert has been issued regarding a teen missing from Ponte Vedra Beach.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are looking for Marcus Hatch, age 16.

FDLE says Marcus is 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black Adidas shoes with red stripes. They say he was last seen at 176 Great Harbor Way, in Ponte Vedra Beach and is believed to be in danger.

Police say he may be in the company of three black males in their twenties.

They may be travelling in a 2009 gray Subaru Legacy, Florida tag number AKN6Z. All the hubcaps are silver except the front passenger wheel, there are scratches on the driver side rear door, and has a military air force tag. There is also a middle finger sticker and a sticker that says “thrasher” on the back of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marcus Hatch should call 904-810-6630.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s