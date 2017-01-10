2017-most-unusual-health-trends

Gluten Free-for-All: Gluten is a serious problem for just 1 percent of people who have celiac

disease, a potentially life-threatening intestinal problem. So why then are gluten-free diets surging in popularity

while celiac rates remain stable? One reason why Americans are following a gluten-free diet three times more often

than the percentage of Americans with celiac disease, could be because of the perception that gluten-free is healthier

for you. Wheat, barley, rye and their derivatives contain a protein called gluten that can be intolerable to some

people causing chronic diarrhea and vomiting. Health nuts are jumping on the gluten-free trend to try to avoid

bloating, joint pain, weight gain and perhaps even Alzheimer’s, which all sounds positive, but Foreman cautions that

in the process of going gluten-free be cautious of substituting with wheat alternatives that have high glycemic index

scores that can lead to loading up on the wrong types of carbs that can contribute to weight gain.

Veggies Masquerading as Carbs: Here’s a food swap that will be sweeping the nation in

2017: Turn your favorite carb dishes like pasta, rice, tater tots and pizza into a healthy meal with veggie ingredients.

You can make your own pasta by carving up veggies through a pasta maker or check out the big brands that are

monopolizing on this food trend like Trader Joe’s riced cauliflower or Green Giant’s tater-free tots, creamy mash

and veggie roll (all made primarily from cauliflower). With riced cauliflower having 85 percent fewer calories than

traditional white rice this is a real game-changer for carb-oholics. Also try zucchini noodles, coconut pizza crust

(using coconut powder), eggplant buns and collard wraps. Foreman says carb blocking supplements with Phase 2,

made from white kidney bean extract, are still trending for dieters who can’t break their obsession with carbs. Phase

2 is one of the most researched carb-blocking ingredient found in a variety of carb-blocking supplements with

clinical studies that show if taken 30 minutes before a carb-rich meal can block as much as 65 percent of unwanted

carbs and provides better results for weight loss than dieting alone.

Algae Omega 3: By now most of us know about the importance of omega 3 fatty acids – especially

DHA and EPA from oily fish, but what you may not know is that you could still be deficient even if you are taking

supplements every day. Foreman recommends taking a self-test to discover your omega-3 levels and jump on the

algae omega 3 movement since it is safe for vegetarians and vegans, or anyone who can’t eat fish or take fish oil

supplements. Getting a good source of these healthy fats has finally been solved with specific algae derived omega-3

fats, which can be found concentrated in supplement form.

Watermelon and Probiotic Water: Move over coconut water, there’s a new wave

coming for 2017. First, try watermelon water that contains natural electrolyte minerals like coconut water does, but

also is especially high in potassium, which is beneficial for healthy blood pressure ranges and contains lycopene –

one of the most powerful and protective antioxidants on the planet (plus Beyoncé is drinking it – keep up). Second,

be an early adopter of the probiotic water trend. At this point we have seen probiotics in everything else (i.e. yogurt,

chocolate, gummies), so probiotic water is a natural for the next iteration of functional foods and Foreman says it’s

more than a gut feeling that this trend will stick because it’s super good for your gut too.

Tiger Nuts: You cannot call yourself a health nut (see sidebar, page 1) in 2017 unless you are eating tiger

nuts. Oddly, these are not nuts but a small root vegetable grown in the Mediterranean and Africa. In fact, they may

have been eaten as far back as the Stone Age, but next year they’re set to be back in vogue. Tiger nuts are high in

fiber and contain calcium, iron, magnesium and potassium plus other valuable nutrients. Foreman says they support

the digestive system, weight loss and could be a great alternative gluten-free, grain-free flour that can be used in

baking or cooking and that’s suitable for all types of diets from vegan to Paleo to (ironically) nut-free.

