2 pedestrians killed in 2 separate hit-and-run crashes in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg detectives are investigating two separate hit-and-run crashes that killed two pedestrians late Monday night. Investigators are still searching for one of the drivers, in one of the cases.

The first crash happened at 42nd Avenue North and 4th Street North around 10 p.m.

Investigators say a 2008 Toyota Prius, being driven by Ussouf Ristemov, 29, was heading northbound on 4th Street North. A pedestrian, male, 63 years of age, was crossing east to west in the 4200-block of 4th Street North. The front of the Toyota Prius struck the pedestrian, throwing him to the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

For an unknown reason, Ristemov, left the scene, but notified police of his whereabouts afterwards.

The second crash occurred 37 minutes later on 3500 block of 49th Street North.

Police say a transient pedestrian was seated in the northbound median lane, near the double yellow lines. An eyewitness was slowing to block the roadway, when a light-colored, full-sized SUV, that was heading northbound on 49th Street, struck the pedestrian. The SUV slowed momentarily, then sped off, northbound on 49th Street.

Detectives say while the witness was on the phone with 911, a second vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet four door, driven by Alma Moulton also struck the pedestrian. Moulton stayed at the scene and also called 911. The pedestrian was transported to Humana Northside and was pronounced deceased.

Police have a released a BOLO for the hit-and-run vehicle in this case. It is described as a white or silver full sized sport utility vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or similar vehicle. Investigators say the vehicle should have damage to the left front corner.

Names of the pedestrians in both cases, have not yet been released.

This marks the first pedestrian fatalities for 2017 in St. Petersburg.

Last year, officers say 14 pedestrians were killed in 31 traffic crashes.