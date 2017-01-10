2 accidents slowing traffic on Sunshine Skyway Bridge

(WFLA) — Accidents on both sides of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge are backing up traffic.

The two accidents were causing delays as of 11:45 a.m.

A Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson said that both accidents are near milepost 11.

The northbound crash involves an overturned dump truck with a spilled load of dirt. The accident is blocking traffic in northbound lanes.

A second crash involving two vehicles happened in the southbound lanes near milepost 11. One inside lane is open in the southbound direction.

Drivers should expect delays as troopers and emergency crews work to clear the roadway.