UPDATES: 2017 National Championship underway, Alabama faces off against Clemson

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2017 National Championship at Raymond James Stadium in officially underway.
Alabama squares off against Clemson in a rematch of the 2016 Championship game, a first for college football.
College Football Hall of Fame inductees Peyton Manning and Steve Spurrier conducted the coin toss.
Clemson won the coin toss and has deffered the ball until the second half.
1st Quarter:
Alabama strikes first with 9:29 left to go in the first quarter on a three-play scoring drive. The extra point is good. 7-0, Crimson Tide.
_______
