Tampa police arrest man accused of selling counterfeit National Championship tickets

The 2017 College Football National Championship game between Alabama and Clemson will be played at Raymond James Stadium.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police arrested a man accused of selling counterfeit tickets to the College Football National Championship game on Monday.

Two Alabama fans told police they arranged to buy tickets for $1,000 a piece from a man they contacted on Craigslist.

They met with the man in downtown Tampa on Sunday and received what looked like two game tickets.

Police said the fans later suspected the tickets might be counterfeit and sought to arrange a scam of their own.  They reached out to the man to arrange a purchase of more tickets.

They met with the man in Ybor City and called Tampa police.

Police said the case is still under investigation and the suspect has not yet been taken to jail.

Officers at Raymond James Stadium are currently investigating several other cases of possible ticket scams.

Police continue to warn sports fans to be careful when purchasing tickets from someone on the street or online.

If you arrange to buy or sell tickets, do it in a safe and public place and if possible, take a picture of the seller’s identification, police advise.

