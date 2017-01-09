St. Pete police investigating fatal hit-and-run accident, portion of 4th Street blocked

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
generic police lights

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred late Monday night.

Police said the accident occurred at 42 Avenue North and 4th Street North.

Southbound 4th Street is currently blocked.

Police said the suspected vehicle is a dark colored Prius.

Police did not release any information regarding the victim or what led up to the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this story.

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Noon Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories

Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s