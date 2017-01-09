St. Pete police investigating fatal hit-and-run accident, portion of 4th Street blocked

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred late Monday night.

Police said the accident occurred at 42 Avenue North and 4th Street North.

Southbound 4th Street is currently blocked.

Police said the suspected vehicle is a dark colored Prius.

Police did not release any information regarding the victim or what led up to the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

