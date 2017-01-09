‘Rufus’ the bear located, to be returned to little girl after Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A missing bear left behind following the fatal shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday caused sleepless nights for one little girl.

Twitter user “klariviere3” posted the photo on social media Monday afternoon and was retweeted by the Broward County Sheriff’s office in an attempt to find the stuffed animal.

“Rufus” the bear was left at Terminal 2 D8 amidst the shooting evacuation.

Mother Kim Lariviere said her crying 10-year-old daughter, Courtney Gelinas, couldn’t sleep without Rufus.

In an amazing turn of events, the Twitter account of the airport contacted Lariviere saying they had found Rufus and had the woman’s contact information.

“OMG!!!! From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU!!!!” Larviere responded via Twitter.

Larviere said Courtney were headed to the airport Tuesday afternoon to retrieve Rufus.

A hotline has been opened for anyone missing items or who have may have left items during evacuation. The airport confirms calling at 866-435-9355 is the best way to retrieve them.