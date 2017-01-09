Police officer shot near Orlando Walmart; manhunt underway

ORLANDO (WESH) — An Orlando police officer was shot Monday morning outside the Walmart on Princeton Street, police said.

The shooting was reported around 7:15 a.m. prompting a massive police response to the area of Princeton Street and John Young Parkway.

The injured officer was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center. The officer’s condition was not immediately available.

Police said the shooter fled toward the Pine Hills area, where a massive manhunt is underway.

Orlando police are asking people to avoid Princeton Street and John Young Parkway.