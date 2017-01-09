Parents desperate to find bear left behind during Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A missing bear following the fatal shooting at the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport on Friday is causing sleepless nights for one child.

Twitter user “klariviere3” posted the photo on social media Monday afternoon and was retweeted by the Broward County Sheriff’s office.

“Rufus” the bear was left at Terminal 2 D8 amidst the shooting evacuation.

The parent says their crying daughter can’t sleep without Rufus.

A hotline has been opened for missing or left items and the airport confirms calling at 866-435-9355 is the best way to retrieve them.